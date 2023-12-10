WORLD
3 MIN READ
More than 449 attacks on health services in Gaza, occupied West Bank: WHO
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom says now the work of health workers is "impossible," adding that there is one shower unit for every 700 people and one toilet for every 150 people.
More than 449 attacks on health services in Gaza, occupied West Bank: WHO
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says as many as 1.9M people have been displaced - almost the entire population of the Gaza Strip - and are looking for shelter anywhere they can find it. Nowhere and no one is safe in Gaza./ Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Staff Reporter
December 10, 2023

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has confirmed more than 449 attacks on health services in Gaza and the West Bank since October 7, saying "Now the work of the health workers is impossible."

Speaking at a special session organised by the WHO executive board on the health situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, Tedros on Sunday emphasised the catastrophic impact of conflicts on the health situation in Gaza.

"More than 17,000 people are reported to have died in Gaza, including 7,000 children and we don't know how many are buried under the rubble of their homes. More than 46,000 injuries have been reported," he said.

As many as "1.9M people have been displaced — almost the entire population of the Gaza Strip — and are looking for shelter anywhere they can find it. Nowhere and no one is safe in Gaza," he added.

He emphasised that health should never be a target, saying on average, there is one shower unit for every 700 people and one toilet for every 150 people, and there are worrying signals of epidemic diseases including bloody diarrhoea, and jaundice.

According to him, only 14 hospitals out of the original 36 are partially functional.

"As more and more people move to a smaller and smaller area, overcrowding, combined with the lack of adequate food, water, shelter and sanitation, are creating the ideal conditions for disease to spread," he said.

RECOMMENDED

The WHO chief emphasised their support for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' call for a permanent and urgent humanitarian ceasefire to ensure the delivery of critical aid to those in urgent need in Gaza.

"A ceasefire is the only way to truly protect and promote the health of the people of Gaza. I deeply regret that the Security Council was unable to adopt a resolution on such a ceasefire last Friday," he said, referring to the US veto blocking the international calls for a truce.

Since an October 7 attack by Palestinian group Hamas, Israel has launched air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave, killing thousands of Palestinians, mostly civilians, and forced some 1.9 million people to flee their homes.

Gaza residents also face severe shortages of food, water and other basic goods as only a trickle of aid is allowed in.

RelatedGaza’s health system on the brink under relentless Israeli airstrikes
RelatedGlobal outrage, condemnation pour in over Israeli attack on Gaza hospital
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh