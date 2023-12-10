A French frigate shot down two drones in the Red Sea that were heading towards it from the coast of Yemen, the French military has said.

"The interception and destruction of these two identified threats" were carried out late Saturday by the frigate Languedoc, which operates in the Red Sea, the general staff said in a press release on Sunday.

The interceptions happened at 2030 GMT and 2230 GMT, it added, and were 110 km from the Yemeni coast and the port of Hudaydah, which is under rebel control.

The drones "were flying directly towards the vessel", the general staff said.

The frigate used surface-to-air missiles of the Aster 15 type, designed for defence against short to medium-range threats, a military source told AFP news agency, asking not to be named.

The French navy had not used surface-to-air missiles in self-defence before.

The incident came after Yemen's Houthi rebels on Saturday threatened to attack any vessels heading to Israeli ports unless food and medicine were allowed into the besieged Gaza.

The latest Houthi warning came amid heightened tensions in the Red Sea and surrounding waters following a series of maritime attacks by Houthi rebels since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7.

In a statement posted on social media, the Houthis said they "will prevent the passage of ships heading to the Zionist entity" if humanitarian aid is not allowed into Gaza.