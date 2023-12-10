WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistani medical community rallies in support of Palestinian counterparts
The "White Coat March" is the most recent in a series of pro-Palestine marches taking place across Pakistan since October 7th.
Pakistani medical community rallies in support of Palestinian counterparts
Many of the participants were sporting keffiyeh scarves, a symbol of Palestinian nationalism. / Photo: AP / AP
By Emir Isci
December 10, 2023

Hundreds of doctors and paramedics have marched in Pakistan's commercial capital Karachi to pay tribute to their Palestinian counterparts who have been performing their duties despite intensified Israeli airstrikes and bombings of hospitals in Gaza.

Donned in white medical coats and waving tri-colour Palestinian flags, the protesters gathered outside Agha Khan Hospital in the city's eastern district on Sunday to join the rally.

Many of the participants were sporting keffiyeh scarves, a symbol of Palestinian nationalism.

Billed as the "White Coat March," the rally was the latest in a string of pro-Palestine marches across Pakistan since October 7.

Raising slogans such as "Free free Palestine," "Labbaik ya Gaza (Gaza we are here)", and "Down with Israel," the protesters marched on Stadium Road.

RelatedLive blog: Gaza death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 18,000

Paying tribute

RECOMMENDED

Addressing the march, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, the Karachi chief of Jamaat-e-Islami party, denounced the United States for vetoing the United Nations Security Council's cease-fire resolution, which, he said, is tantamount to giving Israel "another license to kill" Palestinians.

Paying tribute to the Palestinian doctors and paramedics, he said Israeli forces on the one hand are killing unarmed Palestinians, including children and women, and on the other, they are deliberately targeting medical facilities to ensure "more and more deaths."

Israel resumed its military offensive on Gaza on December 1 after the end of a weeklong humanitarian pause with Hamas.

Around 18,000 Palestinians have been killed and 49,500 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since October 7 following the cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.

RelatedQatar 'continuing' efforts to renew Gaza ceasefire despite Israeli attacks
Explore
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy