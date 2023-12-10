Hundreds of doctors and paramedics have marched in Pakistan's commercial capital Karachi to pay tribute to their Palestinian counterparts who have been performing their duties despite intensified Israeli airstrikes and bombings of hospitals in Gaza.

Donned in white medical coats and waving tri-colour Palestinian flags, the protesters gathered outside Agha Khan Hospital in the city's eastern district on Sunday to join the rally.

Many of the participants were sporting keffiyeh scarves, a symbol of Palestinian nationalism.

Billed as the "White Coat March," the rally was the latest in a string of pro-Palestine marches across Pakistan since October 7.

Raising slogans such as "Free free Palestine," "Labbaik ya Gaza (Gaza we are here)", and "Down with Israel," the protesters marched on Stadium Road.

Paying tribute