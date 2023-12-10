WORLD
In pictures: Scores rally in Bosnia, Serbia in support of Palestine
Braving bad weather conditions, people in Belgrade, Podgorica and Sarajevo carry banners and signs reading 'Cease-fire Now,' 'End the Genocide in Palestine,' and 'Freedom for Palestine'.
About 18,000 Palestinians have been killed and 49,500 injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza. / Photo: AA / AA
By Rabiul Islam
December 10, 2023

Scores of people have gathered in the capitals of Western Balkan countries to show their support for Palestine, amid an intensified Israeli army assault on Gaza.

People took part in a protest demonstration in front of the main government building in the Serbian capital of Belgrade, carrying Palestinian and Serbian flags and chanting slogans such as "Free Palestine."

They also carried banners and signs reading "Cease-fire Now," "End the Genocide in Palestine," and "Freedom for Palestine."

Thousands of Bosnians also gathered in the centre of the capital Sarajevo despite the bad weather. They were carrying banners with the slogan "Yesterday Srebrenica, today Gaza.”

During the demonstration against Israel, they also chanted "Stop the genocide" and "Freedom for Palestine".

Israel resumed its military offensive on Gaza on December 1 after the end of a weeklong humanitarian pause with Hamas.

At least 18,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 49,500 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following the cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.

SOURCE:AA
