Thousands gather in Istanbul to protest Israel's war on Gaza
Thousands of people march from Beyazit Square to Ayasofya Mosque, slamming Israel for its massacres as they stage a massive protest against Israel's war on Gaza on the occasion of World Human Rights Day in Istanbul.
The rally's participants gathered in Beyazit Square to protest Israel while carrying pro-Palestine banners. / Photo:AA / Others
Zeynep ConkarZeynep Conkar
December 10, 2023

A large number of people have gathered in the Turkish metropolitan of Istanbul to protest the Israeli army’s ongoing onslaught on the besieged Gaza, where the Palestinian civilian casualties surpassed 17,700 since October 7.

Ten human rights organisations had given a call for the anti-Israel protest on World Human Rights Day on Sunday, with speakers slamming Israel for its worst kind of human rights violations, including destroying Gaza's basic infrastructure, leaving 500,000 people vulnerable to death due to a lack of water and food.

The rally's participants gathered in Beyazit Square to protest Israel while carrying pro-Palestine banners. After marching to the world-famous Ayasofya Mosque, the Muslim Holy Quran was read aloud, followed by prayers for Palestinians.

Human rights leaders also addressed rally participants, criticising the US for allowing Israel to continue killing innocent Palestinians, particularly in Gaza.

They also praised the Turkish government and its leaders for their opposition to the killings in Gaza, urging other Muslim countries to follow Ankara's lead.

They also urged people to boycott US products and those who support Israel.

Israel resumed its military offensive on Gaza on December 1 after the end of a week-long humanitarian pause with Hamas.

At least 17,700 Palestinians have been killed and more than 48,780 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since October 7 following the cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.

SOURCE:AA
