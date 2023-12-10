United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the credibility and authority of the UN Security Council suffered significant damage over the Gaza conflict.

“The delay comes at a cost, the council's authority and credibility were severely und ermined and the resolution is not being implemented,” Guterres said on Sunday about the previously passed UN resolution calling for more humanitarian aid.

Speaking at the Doha Forum held in Qatar, Guterres criticised the UN Security Council’s “resounding silence” over the war in Gaza.

“The horrific attacks by Hamas on October 7, followed by the relentless Israeli bombardment of Gaza were met by a resounding silence from the Council. After more than one month, the Council finally passed the resolution, which I welcome,” he said, but regretted that the resolution is not being implemented.

Guterres underlined that “there is no effective protection of civilians in Gaza.”

He called for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza amid Israeli bombardment of the Palestinian territory.

“The number of civilian casualties in Gaza in such a short period is totally unprecedented,” he said, noting that “the health care system is collapsing.”

Related UN Security Council has turned into protector of Israel: President Erdogan

Security Council's failure