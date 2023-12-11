WORLD
2 MIN READ
Hamas 'committed' to the right of Palestinian people to self-determination
Resistance group calls for protection of Palestinian rights, end to Israel's massacres of civilians.
Hamas 'committed' to the right of Palestinian people to self-determination
Hamas calls on the UN and international organisations to end the policy of double standards and advocate for justice in recognising the legitimate rights and just cause of the Palestinian people. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
December 11, 2023

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas reiterated its commitment to the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and rejected the forced displacement of Palestinians.

In a statement Sunday marking the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Hamas called for the protection of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, an end to the massacres committed by Israel against civilians and the prosecution of the perpetrators.

The statement emphasised the political, moral and humanitarian responsibility of stopping the massacres in Gaza and filing a lawsuit in international courts to try the perpetrators as war criminals.

Related‘War on all Palestinians’: Israel steps up atrocities in occupied West Bank

Advocate for justice

RECOMMENDED

Hamas has also called on the UN and international organisations to end the policy of double standards and advocate for justice in recognising the legitimate rights and just cause of the Palestinian people.

Israel resumed its military offensive on Gaza on December 1 after the end of a weeklong humanitarian pause with Hamas.

Nearly 18,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 49,229 others injured in relentless Israeli air and ground attacks on the enclave since October 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.

RelatedInternational law guarantees Palestinians the right to resist
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy