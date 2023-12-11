The UN General Assembly will meet on Tuesday to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, officials and diplomats have said, after the United States last week vetoed a Security Council resolution for a ceasefire.

A special meeting of the General Assembly has been called for Tuesday afternoon by the representatives for Egypt and Mauritania "in their respective capacities as Chair of the Arab Group and Chair of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation", a spokesperson for the Assembly president said.

According to diplomatic sources, the General Assembly, whose resolutions are nonbinding, could vote on a text for a ceasefire resolution at the meeting.

A draft of the text closely follows the language of Friday's vetoed Security Council resolution, "expressing grave concern over the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza."

It calls for "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire" as well as the "immediate and unconditional release of all hostages."