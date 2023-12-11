The UN climate chief has urged an end to obstruction a day before the deadline for a deal at a summit in Dubai, with oil producers resisting historic calls for the world to wind down fossil fuels.

With barely 24 hours before the official close of COP28 in Dubai, negotiators spent a sleepless night trying to find an agreement that can find consensus among all the nearly 200 countries.

Spurred by pleas by low-lying island nations that fear for their very existence, the conference in the glitzy metropolis built by oil money is considering the first-ever call to exit oil, gas and coal, the main culprit in the planet's climate crisis.

"We do not have a minute to lose," Simon Stiell, the head of the UN climate body, told reporters on Monday.

Without naming countries, Stiell called for a clearing of "unnecessary tactical blockades" holding up a deal.

"Any strategic landmines that blow it up for one, blow it up for all," Stiell said.

He urged countries to preserve the "highest ambition" to check warming at no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels –– the increasingly elusive goal blessed by the 2015 Paris accord to avoid the worst ravages of climate crisis including worsening storms and droughts and rising sea levels.

"One thing is for certain: 'I win, you lose' is a recipe for collective failure. Ultimately, it is eight billion people's security that is at stake."

Down to two issues

Stiell said that the summit disagreements had narrowed down to two issues –– fossil fuels and speeding up climate finance by the wealthy nations to worst-hit developing countries.

The summit leadership is expected to release a new draft text on Monday.

The annual Conference of the Parties, or COP, has rarely finished on schedule in its 28-year history, but COP28 president Sultan Al Jaber has called on countries to wrap things up on time on Tuesday.

Jaber, the head of the national oil company of the United Arab Emirates, has repeatedly promised to deliver a historic deal and urged countries to find a "consensus and common ground" on fossil fuel.