Türkiye neutralises PKK's so-called munition coordinator
Turkish National Intelligence Organization neutralises Zeynep Sevim, codenamed 'Ruken Zilan', operating as the munition coordinator of the PKK terrorist organisation in the region of Operation Claw-Lock.
The terrorist Zeynep Secim is said to have operated as the munitions coordinator in the region of the Operation Claw-Lock, targeting security forces. /Photo: Others / Others
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
December 11, 2023

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has identified the recently neutralised terrorist as Zeynep Sevim, codenamed "Ruken Zilan," coordinating the logistics of munition for the PKK terrorist organisation.

Information obtained from security sources on Monday reveals that the terrorist, who was 'neutralised' in Duhok, had been organising plans to meet the ammunition needs of PKK members plotting terrorist actions against the Turkish security forces.

Joined the PKK/KCK rural cadre in 2014, Sevim's involvement included activities in Metina, Gara, and Avasin regions of northern Iraq.

Moreover, she is said to have operated as the munitions coordinator in the region of the Operation Claw-Lock, targeting security forces.

Zeynep Sevim's sister, known by the code name "Zilan Ruken", Fatma Sevim, was also neutralised by security forces in an operation conducted in the Ovacık district of Tunceli in 2012.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock last year in April to target the PKK terror group’s hideouts in the Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq, located near the Turkish border.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
