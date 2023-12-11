In a letter dated December 6 2023, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres invoked Article 99, a rarely used provision of the UN Charter, to bring to the attention of the Security Council “hostilities in Gaza and Israel’ as he believes it ‘may aggravate existing threats to international peace and security”.

The invocation of Article 99 is noteworthy because it has been invoked only six times since the founding of the UN in 1945. The practical impact of the invocation, which has made global headlines, is minimal, as the Secretary-General has no power to compel the Security Council to take action. While his letter resulted in a Security Council meeting on December 8, the United States used its veto power to prevent a draft resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire from being adopted. The veto power of the big five is a key factor that weakens the ability of the UN system to take action even at times when “There is no effective protection of civilians”, as in Gaza now.

The invocation’s value is only symbolic, as it is a formal means through which the Secretary-General placed on record before the highest body in the UN his repeated calls for a ceasefire. Interestingly, in his letter Guterres makes no reference to his previous public statements on the need to adhere to international humanitarian law. Nor has he reiterated that Israel, a member of the UN, is duty bound to adhere to international humanitarian law. He focuses on the "human suffering and collective trauma’ caused in the last eight weeks, rather than legal obligations imposed by international humanitarian law, to urge action by the Security Council. This is despite the fact that much of international humanitarian law, which governs armed conflict between states as well as between states and non-state armed groups, has the status of customary international law. Customary international law is law that has evolved from ‘a general practice accepted as law". It binds both state and non-state parties to a conflict regardless whether they have ratified the four Geneva Conventions.

The lack of a single mention of international humanitarian law in Guterres' letter is perhaps an indication that the deliberate disregard of international law by the permanent members of the Security Council has made the Secretary General realise that there might be a better chance of eliciting some action if he appealed to their humanity instead. The Secretary-General’s attempt failed and Israel's violence against the Palestinian people continues.