WORLD
2 MIN READ
France defunds school over teaching Muslim ethics
The move against the Averroes school follows a recommendation by a consulting commission that questioned its teaching of Muslim ethics.
France defunds school over teaching Muslim ethics
The move against the Averroes school, founded 20 years ago in the northern city of Lille, follows a recommendation by a consulting commission that examined both its financing and its teaching of Muslim ethics. / Photo: AP / AP
Sena SerimSena Serim
December 11, 2023

The French government has targeted the country's biggest Muslim high school by ending its state funding, authorities said, over curriculum that's in line with Islamic values.

The move against the Averroes school, founded 20 years ago in the northern city of Lille, follows a recommendation by a consulting commission that questioning its teaching of Muslim ethics.

According to Le Parisien daily, the commission dubbed the school's teachings of Muslim ethics "to be in violation of French republican values."

The paper said that inspectors belonging to the commission took exception of "an excessive emphasis on Islam in courses on religion" and lack of "LGBTQ content."

The school said it would lodge an appeal with an administrative court.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedAuthorities in France launch probe after Muslim prayer room vandalised

The high school of 800 pupils – 400 of whom are covered by the state convention – regularly scores highly in academic standards, but came onto the radar of local authorities after receiving a grant from Qatar in 2014.

What's interesting to note is that France's national school inspectors said in a 2020 report that they found nothing at odds with national education guidelines.

But the regional prefecture, in a report in November, said it suspected the Averroes school of illicit financing, and giving students access to texts that goes against the "French values."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy