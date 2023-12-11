A project titled 10/7 and initiated by prominent Israeli lobbying organisations appears to be a desperate attempt to divert attention away from Israel's actions both before and after the ongoing war in Gaza, analysts say.

The 10/7 project, launched by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) in collaboration with the American Jewish Committee, The Jewish Federations of North America, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish organisations, aims to ensure bipartisan support for Israel's brutal war in Gaza by influencing media coverage.

The project's website says it will highlight the casualties resulting from Hamas's October 7 surprise attack on southern Israel and focus on promoting Israel's perspective of the war.

It is, however, silent on the death of over 17,000 Palestinians – most of them children and women – in two months of indiscriminate Israeli aggression in besieged Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

"Over many years, Israel has been able to persist with its harsh treatment of Palestinians, often without significant objection from other countries, particularly Western nations. This long-standing dynamic, however, has seen a notable change recently," Gloria Shkurti Ozdemir, a researcher at a think-tank called SETA Foundation, tells TRT World.

The response from various Israeli lobbies to this shift (through projects such as 10/7) seems to indirectly confirm two significant changes: firstly, Israel is losing the strong support and position it previously enjoyed. Secondly, and perhaps more importantly, the public's actions, including protests and boycotts, have proven effective - Gloria Shkurti Ozdemir

The ongoing protests in Western capitals are not only making an impact in countries like the US and the UK but also unnerving the Israeli state.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently shared his concerns regarding street protests in the West morphing into major anti-Israel movements and therefore posing a danger to the weapons supply coming from the US.

The Hamas-led surprise attack on Israel resulted in the death of 1,200, and approximately 240 hostages were taken into Gaza.

Israel's response, an indiscriminately brutal bombardment and ground invasion, has turned Gaza into a rubble-strewn wasteland, besides resulting in a staggering number of civilian deaths.

As per its website, the project also plans to offer journalists access to "expert commentators" and individuals affected by the events of October 7, providing a specific perspective on the ongoing conflict.

"I think the Zionist lobby is just very aware that public opinion now in the US and elsewhere in Europe is just moving against Israel. And the only justification they have is to try and emphasise the brutality of Hamas through October 7 to try and continue generating public support," Marc Owen Jones, a disinformation expert and professor at Hamad bin Khalifa University in Qatar, tells TRT World.

"So I think it's just an acknowledgement that the public opinion is turning against Israel."

Strategic name

From a discourse analysis perspective, the term "10/7" presents a conspicuous parallel to the widely familiar concept of "9/11", according to Ozdemir.

"This apparent similarity appears to be a calculated decision, strategically chosen to draw connections between the two events. The project's terminology, "10/7," suggests a deliberate effort, from an Israeli standpoint, to portray the incident as an assault by a "terrorist organisation".