New COP28 draft calls for ‘reducing’ fossil fuel production, consumption
The document calls for reducing the consumption and production of fossil fuels in "a just, orderly and equitable manner so as to achieve net zero by, before, or around 2050 in keeping with the science."
The COP28 presidency, led by Sultan al Jaber, described the latest draft version of the summit's final deal as "a huge step forward". / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Emir Isci
December 11, 2023

A new draft climate agreement proposed by the Emirati presidency of UN COP28 talks called for reducing the production and consumption of fossil fuels.

The text prepared under COP28 president Sultan al Jaber, the head of the United Arab Emirates' national oil company was released on the eve of Monday, the final day of the annual climate conference in Dubai.

The document calls for reducing the consumption and production of fossil fuels in "a just, orderly and equitable manner so as to achieve net zero by, before, or around 2050 in keeping with the science."

A previous draft on Friday included the word "phase-out", which climate campaigners, low-lying island states and the European Union have been pushing for, but it is no longer mentioned.

Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the head of the OPEC oil cartel have opposed language that would target fossil fuels in any COP28 deal.

'A huge step forward'

The COP28 presidency, led by Sultan al Jaber, described the latest draft version of the summit's final deal as "a huge step forward".

"The COP28 Presidency has been clear from the beginning about our ambitions. This text reflects those ambitions and is a huge step forward," the president said in a statement.

"Now it is in the hands of the parties, who we trust to do what is best for humanity and the planet."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
