Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o will head the jury at the Berlin International Film Festival in February, organisers have announced.

The 2024 “Berlinale,” the first of the year's major European film festivals, will run from Feb. 15-25. It will be the last edition under the current leadership duo of executive director Mariette Rissenbeek and artistic director Carlo Chatrian.

Nyong'o “embodies what we like in cinema: versatility in embracing different projects, addressing different audiences, and consistency to one idea that is quite recognisable in her characters, as diverse as they may look,” the directors said in a statement.

Nyong'o said she was “deeply honoured” to serve as president of the international jury and looks forward to “celebrating and recognising the outstanding work of filmmakers from around the world.”

