CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Lupita Nyong'o to lead jury at annual Berlin film festival in February
The 2024 “Berlinale,” the first of the year's major European film festivals, will run from Feb. 15-25 and will be the last edition under the current leadership.
Lupita Nyong'o to lead jury at annual Berlin film festival in February
The Mexican-born daughter of Kenyan parents has directed and produced as well as acting, and is the author of a children's book, “Sulwe.” / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Emir Isci
December 11, 2023

Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o will head the jury at the Berlin International Film Festival in February, organisers have announced.

The 2024 “Berlinale,” the first of the year's major European film festivals, will run from Feb. 15-25. It will be the last edition under the current leadership duo of executive director Mariette Rissenbeek and artistic director Carlo Chatrian.

Nyong'o “embodies what we like in cinema: versatility in embracing different projects, addressing different audiences, and consistency to one idea that is quite recognisable in her characters, as diverse as they may look,” the directors said in a statement.

Nyong'o said she was “deeply honoured” to serve as president of the international jury and looks forward to “celebrating and recognising the outstanding work of filmmakers from around the world.”

'12 Years A Slave'

RECOMMENDED

The Mexican-born daughter of Kenyan parents has directed and produced as well as acting, and is the author of a children's book, “Sulwe.”

She won the Oscar for best supporting actress in 2014 for her role in “12 Years A Slave.”

Organisers typically name the rest of the jury closer to the start of the event. This year, a seven-member jury under actress Kristen Stewart chose the winners of the competition, giving the top Golden Bear award to French director Nicolas Philibert's documentary “On the Adamant.”

News of Nyong'o's appointment as jury president came the day before Germany's culture minister, Claudia Roth, plans to announce who will take over the festival from Rissenbeek and Chatrian.

Roth has said the festival should in the future be led by one person.

RelatedThe grande dame of tinsel town: Iconic Hollywood sign turns 100
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh