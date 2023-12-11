WORLD
Poland’s parliament elects Donald Tusk as prime minister
The election of Tusk comes after the former government of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki’s government lost a confidence vote in parliament.
“I couldn't have done otherwise, I had to come back,” Tusk says. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Emir Isci
December 11, 2023

Poland's parliament has elected centrist party leader Donald Tusk as prime minister, paving the way for a new pro-EU government after eight years of stormy national conservative rule.

Tusk became prime minister on Monday nearly two months after a national election that was won by a coalition of parties ranging from left-wing to moderate conservative.

Tusk's government will most likely be sworn in on Wednesday, Marcin Mastalerek, head of the president's office, told radio RMF FM.

“I couldn't have done otherwise, I had to come back,” Tusk said after the vote. Tusk, 66, was prime minister between 2007 and 2014 before he became president of the European Council.

“On October 15 (Election Day), Poles woke up and decided to remove you from power," he said, referring to Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of the outgoing ruling party, Law and Justice (PiS), which has reigned since 2015.

“Thank you to all Poles. This is a great day, not for me, but for those who believed that things would get better, even singing that ‘we will chase away the darkness and evil’,” Tusk said.

“I am indebted to those who trusted this new Polish hope, because they deeply believe in us and Poland, and they have given us cautious credit and decided to make this historic change,” he added.

'We will fix it all together'

The new premier also dedicated the victory to "all Poles offended, embittered and insulted by eight years of politics of contempt. I am very proud of you, of all those who were afraid, but were not completely afraid. Perhaps this victory is thanks to the weakest.”

He pledged: “We will fix it all together, we will be able to right the wrongs from tomorrow so that all Polish citizens will feel at home.”

The outgoing premier, Mateusz Morawiecki, earlier Monday lost a vote of confidence in his government in the lower house of parliament (Sejm), by a vote of 266-190.

If the prime minister designated by the president fails to get an absolute majority of votes, under the Constitution, the appointment of the government is passed to the Sejm. A minimum of 46 MPs can nominate a candidate for prime minister.

Tusk was the candidate of the Civic Coalition (KO), the People’s Party (PSL), Poland 2050, and the Left. On Nov. 10, the heads of these parties signed a coalition agreement. These formations have a majority of 248 votes versus the Law and Justice (PiS) club’s 191. Tusk’s appointment puts an end to eight years of rule by the PiS.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
