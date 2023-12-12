Tuesday, December 12, 2023

2100 GMT — Israel's military has begun pumping seawater into the tunnel network allegedly used by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in Gaza, according to the Wall Street Journal.

WSJ, citing US officials briefed on Israeli military invasion, said the move to flood the tunnels with water from the Mediterranean Sea is part of a broader strategy employed by Israel to destroy the tunnels.

The effort is reportedly in its infancy stage.

The tunnel system extends for 300 miles and the use of thick blast doors is being assessed by the Israelis, according to US officials.

Initiating the flooding, a process expected to span several weeks, began concurrently with Israel's installation of two additional pumps to supplement the five pumps added in the previous month.

Preliminary tests were conducted last month, said the US officials.

The move, which was first announced by the newspaper earlier this month, has drawn criticism, with some saying it would create an environmental catastrophe and worsen the situation with fresh water in Gaza.

Several officials from the Biden administration have voiced concern and said using seawater might not be effective and could endanger Gaza's freshwater supply, according to the report.

1514 GMT — Palestine accuses Israel of deliberately starving Gaza residents

The Palestinian foreign minister has accused Israel of using starvation as a weapon of war against around 1 million people in Gaza and condemned the "international failure" to respect Palestinians' rights at a UN meeting in Geneva.

As we speak, at least 1 million Palestinians in Gaza, half of them children, are starving, not because of a natural disaster or because of lack of generous assistance waiting at the border," Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al Maliki told a UN event to mark the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

"They are starving because of Israel's deliberate use of starvation as a weapon of war against the people it occupied," he said.

"Rather than insisting on respecting the Palestinian people's basic right to eat and drink water, we are living through this dystopian reality that excludes Palestinians from the basic, most basic rights afforded to all human beings," he said, describing it as an "utter international failure" to protect Palestinians.

1459 GMT — World Bank announces $20M in Gaza aid financing

The World Bank announced $20 million in new financing to provide emergency relief for people in Gaza, including $10 million for food vouchers and parcels.

The aid, which will reach an estimated 377,000 people, is part of a larger $35 million Gaza relief package, the Bank said in a statement.

An initial $15 million in emergency relief was already delivered, the statement said.

1448 GMT — Netanyahu: Israel, US differ about post-war Gaza rule

Israel enjoys US support for in its war on Gaza and recovering hostages held by Hamas fighters but the allies differ about what might follow the Gaza war, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Reiterating his past refusal to countenance a return to Gaza rule of the Western-backed Palestinian Authority under President Mahmoud Abbas, Netanyahu said in a statement that Gaza "will be neither Hamas-stan nor 'Fatah-stan' "(Abbas' faction).

1444 GMT — Gaza death toll from Israeli attacks surpasses 18,400

The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza has mounted to 18,412, the Health Ministry in the enclave said.

Ministry spokesman Ashraf Al Qudra said that 50,100 other people were injured in the Israeli onslaught.

“Some 326,000 cases of infectious diseases were detected by health teams in various shelter centers,” Al Qudra told a press conference.

1432 GMT — Israeli interceptor missile falls on grounds of school in southern Lebanon

An Israeli interception missile fell on the grounds of a government school in the town of Yater in southern Lebanon, damaging a car belonging to its principal.

No casualties were reported, the Lebanese News Agency (NNA) said in a statement.

1232 GMT — France: 'Light must be shed' on Oct 13 strike on journalists in Lebanon

France said "all light" must be shed on the strike in southern Lebanon on October 13 that killed a Reuters journalist and injured six others, including two from AFP.

"All light must be shed on this tragedy," a French foreign ministry statement said, adding that international humanitarian law obliged warring parties to "protect civilians, and in particular journalists, who must be able to exercise their profession freely and in complete safety."

1226 GMT — Palestinians detained in occupied West Bank rises to 3,810

The Israeli army has detained 51 more Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, taking the tally to 3,810 since October 7, according to a local nongovernmental organization.

Most of the detainees were taken into custody in Jenin city, the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a statement.

Separately, Israeli forces raided the town of Silwad east of Ramallah and questioned several residents before setting them free, according to an Anadolu reporter on the ground.

1214 GMT — Hezbollah strikes Israeli military site near Lebanese border

Lebanese group Hezbollah said that it had struck the Israeli outpost of Al Malkieh near the border with southern Lebanon.

A statement by the group said that the attack on the military site had resulted in “a direct hit.”

The Israeli army, for its part, said it responded with artillery shelling to the source of fire from Lebanon.

1155 GMT — ‘War must stop now:’ UN envoys visit Rafah border with Gaza

The UN Security Council envoys called for an immediate end to the war in Gaza, as they visited the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing with the besieged Palestinian enclave.

“We saw the long queue of trucks waiting for passage to Gaza. We met with medical workers who were helping the Palestinians with courage and dedication,” said Zhang Jun, China’s permanent representative to the UN.

He said the UN diplomats paid the field trip on Monday to the Rafah border, Gaza’s only entry for aid, calling it a “great” initiative by the UN diplomatic mission of the United Arab Emirates.

“We heard the strong voice calling for peace from the young volunteers.”

1132 GMT — UN labels Gaza 'hell on earth' as Israel continues bombing

Israeli forces have bombed more targets in the devastated Gaza as the UN General Assembly was due to vote on a new demand for a ceasefire.

More than two months into the war sparked by the October 7 attack, the visiting chief of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, Philippe Lazzarini, likened Gaza to "hell on earth".

UN agencies and aid groups fear the Palestinian territory will soon be overwhelmed by starvation and disease and are pleading with Israel to boost efforts to protect civilians.

1116 GMT — Israel admits possession of munitions containing white phosphorus

The Israeli army has said it owns munitions with white phosphorus for other purposes rather than attacks.

“We have smoke shells containing white phosphorus, intended for camouflage, and not for the purpose of attacking or starting fires,” the official Israeli Army Radio said on Monday.

The Israeli statement came after the White House expressed concern on Monday over a report suggesting that Israel used US-supplied white phosphorus in an attack in southern Lebanon.

“Like many Western armies, the Israeli army also possesses smoke shells containing white phosphorus, which is legal according to international law,” the Israeli Army Radio said.

It added that the munitions “are not legally defined as incendiary weapons.”

1108 GMT — WHO chief expresses concern over detention of health workers in Gaza

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) expressed concern over "prolonged checks" and detention of health workers in Gaza after an incident led to the death of a patient in critical condition.

"We received greater detail on Saturday’s high-risk WHO-led mission in Gaza to Al Ahli Hospital. We are deeply concerned about prolonged checks and detention of health workers that put lives of already fragile patients at risk," Tedros Ghebreyesus said on X.

The mission, he said, was stopped twice at the Wadi Gaza checkpoint, on the way to north Gaza and on the way back. He said some Palestine Red Crescent Society staffers were detained both times.

"As the mission entered Gaza City, the aid truck carrying the medical supplies and an ambulance were hit by bullets," he added.

1024 GMT —Israeli troops storm north Gaza hospital, 'round up men'