The Turkish Football Federation has suspended all league matches until further notice following an attack on a FIFA-licensed referee.

"The responsible club and its managers will be punished most severely. Everyone who has ever targeted referees is complicit in this despicable crime," the federation’s president, Mehmet Buyukeksi, said after an extraordinary meeting of its board of executives.

Turkish top-tier club MKE Ankaragucu's President, Faruk Koca, physically attacked referee Halil Umut Meler after his side's draw against Caykur Rizespor on Monday.

Following the match's conclusion, Koca entered the field and punched Meler in the face.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X that Koca was receiving treatment at a hospital under police supervision after he felt faint following his violent action on the field, adding that "detention procedures will be carried out after the treatment."

Yerlikay also said that two other individuals who kicked Meler in the head during the incident were detained on the instructions of the Ankara West Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the incident, which took place in the capital city, Ankara.

"Sports means peace and brotherhood. Sport is incompatible with violence," Erdogan posted on Twitter, which is being rebranded as 'X'.