The European Union’s border agency, Frontex, and Malta are "systematically sharing the coordinates of refugee boats" trying to escape Libya with a vessel operated by a militia group, a report has said.

Monday's report, published by Lighthouse Reports, said Frontex and the Maltese government are sharing the information with a vessel operated the by Tareq Bin Zeyad (TBZ) militia group.

"The group has been operating a vessel, also called TBZ, in the Central Mediterranean since May, during which it has intercepted more than 1,000 people at sea off the coasts of Libya and Malta and returned them to Libya," it noted.

Experts say the militia would not have been able to find the refugee boats without help from surveillance planes, said the report, which was co-published with Le Monde, Der Spiegel, Malta Today, Al Jazeera and the Syrian Investigative Reporting for Accountability Journalism Association (SIRAJ).