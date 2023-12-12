A suicide bomber detonated his explosive-laden vehicle at a police station's main gate in northwest Pakistan, killing at least 23 troops and wounding 32 others, and causing a part of the building to collapse, the military and officials said.

The attack — one of the deadliest the country has seen in recent months — damaged businesses and shops, shattering windows early Tuesday morning.

In a statement, the military said six militants opened fire and a shootout ensued for hours between them and security forces at the police station before they were gunned down. Local police also confirmed all six attackers were dead.

The death toll was likely to rise as some of the officers were in critical condition, authorities said. The bodies of the 23 killed were transferred to a hospital, Mohammad Adnan, a senior police official told reporters.

Separately , the army statement said that “troops killed 27 insurgents” in multiple operations in the same region.

The attack targeted Daraban police station in Dera Ismail Khan, a city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, local officer Kamal said. The province is a former stronghold of the militant Pakistani Taliban group, also known as Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP.

The newly-formed terrorist group Tehrik-i-Jihad Pakistan, or TJP — believed to be an offshoot of the TTP — claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement, saying it targeted the officers who were at the police station. The statement also claimed that 20 officers were killed. However, this couldn’t be independently verified.