Palestinian human rights organisations have called on Israeli authorities to end the forced displacement of Palestinian detainees from Gaza.

In a joint statement on Monday, the organisations, including the Palestinian Center for Human Rights, said Israeli authorities are forcibly displacing hundreds of Palestinians arrested in Gaza, including dozens of women.

On Sunday, the Palestinian Prisoners Society said Israeli prison authorities are holding 142 Palestinian females, including infants.

The statement urged the relevant authorities to intervene to reveal their names and fate as well as to stop abuses and torture while arbitrarily arresting Palestinians in Gaza.

According to the human rights organisations, the Israeli army is arresting Palestinians en masse from their homes or shelters, especially in northern Gaza.