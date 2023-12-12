China's President Xi Jinping has arrived in Vietnam for his first visit in six years, as he seeks to counter the United States' growing influence with the communist nation.

Xi will meet the leader of Vietnam's ruling Communist Party, Nguyen Phu Trong, after Hanoi upgraded diplomatic ties with Washington when US President Joe Biden visited in September.

Biden's visit was part of US efforts around the world to contain China's rising economic power — and to secure supplies of crucial materials needed for high-tech manufacturing.

Vietnam has long pursued a "bamboo diplomacy" approach, striving to stay on good terms with both powers.

It shares US concerns about Beijing's increasing assertiveness in the contested South China Sea, but it also has close economic ties with China, while both countries have ruling communist parties.

Vietnam and China already share a "comprehensive strategic partnership", Vietnam's highest diplomatic status. Hanoi and Washington upgraded their relationship to the same level in September.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that the visit would involve discussions on "bringing China-Vietnam relations to a higher position".

That could see Xi push for Vietnam to join his "Community of Common Destiny", a loosely defined phrase that refers to a vision of future cooperation on economic, security and political issues.

In an article published Tuesday in Vietnam's Nhan Dan newspaper, Xi said that "Asia's future is in the hands of no one but Asians".

Wang said the agenda for Xi's trip includes "politics, security, practical cooperation, the formation of public opinion, multilateral issues and maritime issues".