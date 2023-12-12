CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
Northeastern Australia prepares for Jasper, 'destructive' tropical cyclone
Meteorologists predict winds of 140 kilometres per hour, heavy rain and possible storm tides.
Northeastern Australia prepares for Jasper, 'destructive' tropical cyclone
The path of Tropical Cyclone Jasper mapped on a NASA image with data from NOAA by Wikimedia Commons user Meow.
By Staff Reporter
December 12, 2023

The northeastern Australian cities of Cairns and Port Douglas readied for the arrival of Tropical Cyclone Jasper, which is expected to bring "destructive" winds and flash flooding.

The Category Two storm has been slowly churning across the Coral Sea, with the core of the cyclone expected to hit Australia's eastern coast sometime around 1:00 pm local time on Wednesday (0300 GMT).

The tourist cities of Cairns and Port Douglas –– both gateways to the Great Barrier Reef –– are in the path of the storm.

Meteorologists have predicted winds of 140 kilometres (87 miles) per hour, heavy rain and possible storm tides.

RelatedCyclone batters India's southeast coast, leaves eight dead
RECOMMENDED

Miriam Bradbury of Australia's state Bureau of Meteorology said there was a possibility of "destructive" gusts. "Winds of this strength can easily bring down tree limbs, whole trees or power lines," she warned.

Authorities are warning of damage to fences, roofs and other property –– urging residents to tie down loose items before the storm arrives.

Flood watches are in place for rivers across the region and power has preemptively been cut to areas where damage is expected.

State energy minister Mick de Brenni said power would start being cut late Tuesday as a "preventative" measure –– one that would limit damage to infrastructure and allow power to be restored more quickly after the storm passes through.

RelatedCyclone-hit Brazil braces for new storm as death toll rises
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
Trump offers to mediate between Egypt and Ethiopia over dam
In Washington, Machado targets Rodriguez, and says aim is to create pro-US society in Venezuela
YPG terror group ringleader announces withdrawal west of Euphrates
'We're talking to NATO' on Greenland, says Trump
Trump rules out Insurrection Act in Minnesota for now
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
British NGOs call for full suspension of arms sales to Israel
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy