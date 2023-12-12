As the number of refugees soars worldwide, the United Nations is appealing for countries to support displaced people at a global summit this week with the aim of showing that "change is possible."

The UN is convening the Global Refugee Forum in Geneva with thousands due to participate, including heads of government and state, in a search for concrete responses to record displacements.

The number of people displaced worldwide passed 114 million by the end of September, an all-time high. And with conflicts raging in Gaza and elsewhere forcing ever more people to flee their homes, that number has surely soared further.

UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi said the devastating Israeli war on Gaza that exploded after Hamas carried out their unprecedented attacks on October 7 would surely be raised during the forum.

As a result of the attack by Hamas, around 1,200 people inside Israel were killed and 240 people were taken as hostages — 137 of whom remain in Gaza, Israeli officials say.

Following October 7, Israel's relentless bombing campaign and ground offensive have killed more than 18,000 people in Gaza, according to Palestinian authorities. The Israeli war on Gaza has caused 1.9 million of the Palestinian territory's 2.4 million inhabitants to be displaced.

'Catastrophic'

"I hope that there will not be a regional exodus of Palestinians," Grandi said in an interview last week, saying that "it is very, very important to address (the humanitarian crisis) to prevent an exodus that would be really catastrophic."

But while the Israeli war on Gaza will be discussed at the forum, he said the second edition of an event destined to be held every four years will mainly focus on surging displacements around the globe.

From Russia's military offensive in Ukraine to the raging civil war in Sudan and a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, conflicts and crises had fuelled record displacement even before the Gaza war erupted.

Among the 114 million displaced people, nearly 36.5 million have fled across borders and are living as refugees, according to UNHCR — a number that has doubled in the past seven years.

Global leaders at the forum need to put in place long-term policy and practical arrangements for burden and responsibility-sharing, including providing financial and technical support, UNHCR said.