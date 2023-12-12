The Turkish Competition Authority has decided to investigate Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, based on allegations of violating the Law on Protection of Competition.

According to a statement released by the Competition Board's website, a preliminary inquiry was conducted to assess whether Meta Platforms Inc. had breached the relevant article of the law on the Protection of Competition, by connecting the newly introduced Threads application with the Instagram platform.

Following deliberations on the information, documents and findings from the preliminary inquiry, the Board deemed the evidence serious and sufficient, leading to an investigation against Meta Platforms Inc.

The announcement underscores that the Competition Board's decisions regarding investigations should not be construed as implying that the enterprises or business associations under investigation have violated the law, or that they are subject to penal sanctions under the law, or will be subject to such sanctions.

Threads, Meta's recently launched social network, positioned as a competitor to Twitter (renamed X), debuted in July 2023. Since then, the platform has amassed a user base exceeding 120 million as of September, attracting scrutiny related to data privacy and antitrust concerns.

Meta's imposition of contentious conditions on Threads users, reminiscent of those seen on WhatsApp, following its privacy policy update in 2021, has sparked questions within the digital community.

Privacy concerns

To access Threads, users must accept a privacy policy detailing the extensive collection of their data, covering health information, financial details, purchase history, location data, contacts and search history. The necessity of such comprehensive data collection for Threads' functionality remains a subject of scepticism.

Meta has disclosed receiving information from marketing providers and third-party entities, including app developers, related to in-app and out-of-app purchases, demographics and ad interactions. This information is confidential, with a significant portion of Threads' collected data used exclusively within the Meta ecosystem.