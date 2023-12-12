The UN has said it is "very concerned" over a report suggesting that Israel used US-supplied white phosphorus munitions in an attack in southern Lebanon.

Asked by Anadolu about the report by The Washington Post, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said he does not have any information to confirm.

"We're obviously very concerned about any use of these types of incendiary munitions, especially in populated areas. But we will see if I have anything more to share with you on that," he said.

The Washington Post reported on the October 16 Israeli attack in Dheira, a Lebanese town near the border with Israel, in which at least nine civilians were wounded.