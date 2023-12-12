TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish football club president arrested for attacking referee
Three suspects were remanded by a Turkish court for "injuring a public official in a sports field in a way that caused a fracture" following the attack on the referee, Halil Umut Meler.
Turkish football club president arrested for attacking referee
Halil Umut Meler is one of the UEFA Elite and FIFA referees to officiate several matches in the UEFA club and national team competitions.  /Photo: AA / Others
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
December 12, 2023

The president of the Turkish football club MKE Ankaragucu, Faruk Koca, was remanded into custody for punching referee Halil Umut Meler in the face after a league match, the country's justice minister said.

Yılmaz Tunc said on Tuesday on X that three suspects, including Koca, were remanded by an Ankara court after giving their statements to the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in the Turkish capital.

Tunc said that suspects Faruk Koca, S.Y.S. and K.C. were remanded for "injuring a public official in a sports field in a way that caused a fracture" as Meler, who was also regarded a public official, was performing his duty on a football pitch.

After an injury time equaliser, 10-man Ankaragucu were held to a 1-1 draw with visitors Caykur Rizespor in a Monday Trendyol Super Lig match.

Following the final whistle, Koca invaded the pitch to punch Meler, a FIFA-licensed referee, in his face. Once the referee fell to the ground, several people kicked him as well. After the attack, Meler was taken to an Ankara hospital.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan previously condemned the attack on the referee.

"I condemn the attack on referee Halil Umut Meler after the MKE Ankaragucu vs. Caykur Rizespor match played this evening, and I wish him a speedy recovery," he said on X.

"Sports means peace and brotherhood. Sport is incompatible with violence. We will never allow violence to take place in Turkish sports," Erdogan added.

RECOMMENDED

President Erdogan conveyed his condolences to referee Meler over a phone call, expressing regret for the incident, and instructed the relevant ministers to promptly take necessary actions, as stated by the Presidency's Communications Directorate.

The Turkish Football Federation suspended all league matches until further notice.

FIFA condemns the attack

The world football's governing body FIFA on Tuesday also condemned the attack.

"There is absolutely no place for violence in football, on or off the field," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Instagram.

"Events following the Turkish Super Lig match between MKE Ankaragucu and Caykur Rizespor are totally unacceptable and have no place in our sport or society," Infantino said.

Meler, 37, is one of the UEFA Elite and FIFA referees to officiate several matches in the UEFA club and national team competitions, including the top-tier Champions League, as well as the European Qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

RelatedGalatasaray stun Man United with historic 3-2 win
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
Trump offers to mediate between Egypt and Ethiopia over dam
In Washington, Machado targets Rodriguez, and says aim is to create pro-US society in Venezuela
YPG terror group ringleader announces withdrawal west of Euphrates
'We're talking to NATO' on Greenland, says Trump
Trump rules out Insurrection Act in Minnesota for now
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
British NGOs call for full suspension of arms sales to Israel
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy