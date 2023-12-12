Lawmakers are set to vote on British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's divisive plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda as the leader faces the biggest parliamentary test of his premiership.

The UK Supreme Court ruled last month that Rwanda was an unsafe place to send those arriving in small boats on England's southern coast, and that the policy would breach British and international law.

In response, Sunak has agreed to a new treaty with Rwanda and brought forward emergency legislation to override domestic and international human rights law.

The move has deeply divided his party, alienating both moderates, who are worried about Britain breaching its human rights obligations, and right-wing politicians, who contend it does not go far enough.

British opposition leader Keir Starmer has said if the government's Rwanda policy becomes law, he would repeal it if his Labour Party wins power at an election expected next year.

Asked on BBC Radio on Tuesday if he would repeal the law, if it is passed by parliament, Starmer said: "Yes."

Starmer has described the Rwanda policy as an "expensive gimmick" that has prevented the government from focusing on more practical measures.

Britain has already paid $300 million (240 million pounds) to Rwanda even though no one has yet been sent there. Even if the programme gets off the ground, Rwanda would have the capacity to settle only hundreds of refugees from Britain at a time.

Related Rwanda plan 2.0 unravels deep fissures in Sunak's Conservative Party

Fractured along multiple lines

In power for 13 years and trailing the opposition Labour Party by around 20 points ahead of an election expected next year, Sunak's Conservatives have fractured along multiple lines and lost much of their discipline.

Lawmakers on the right, who have not said whether they will abstain or vote against the bill, want to ban asylum seekers from having any legal means to appeal against deportation.

Michael Tomlinson, the junior minister responsible for policy on illegal migration, said that would not fit with British values.

"Not even during the Second World War did we shut out claims going to court," he told BBC Radio.