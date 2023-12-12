WORLD
2 MIN READ
Houthi rebels claim attack on Norwegian vessel in Red Sea
Israeli public broadcaster KAN confirmed that the ship was targeted off the Yemeni coast , as the Houthi rebels claimed to carry out such operations in support of the Palestinian people under the deadly Israeli attacks in Gaza.
Houthi rebels claim attack on Norwegian vessel in Red Sea
Houthi spokesman says that operation was carried out with "an appropriate navy cruise missile" in the Red Sea, adding that the ship refused to listen to the warnings. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
December 12, 2023

The Yemeni Houthi group claimed responsibility for attacking a Norwegian-flagged oil tanker off Yemen that it said was heading to Israel.

"The navy forces of the Yemeni armed forces carried out a qualitative military operation against the STRINDA ship of Norway which was loaded with fuel and heading towards the Israeli entity," Yahya Saree, spokesman of the Houthi group, said in a statement.

He added that the operation was carried out with "an appropriate navy cruise missile" in the Red Sea, adding that the ship refused to listen to the warnings.

The Houthi spokesman also said that in the past two days, several ships responded to the Houthi warnings contrary to the Norwegian ship.

RelatedIs Houthis' attempt to target Israel an indication of a wider conflict?

'Operations in support of Gaza'

RECOMMENDED

The operation, he said, was carried out in support of the Palestinian people under the deadly Israeli attacks on Gaza.

He stressed that the Houthi group will continue to target all ship s sailing in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea and heading to Israel unless food and medicine are allowed to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier, the US military said an anti-ship cruise missile was fired from a Houthi controlled area in Yemen against a commercial tanker vessel, STRINDA, causing fire and damage in the ship but no casualties reported.

For its part, Israeli public broadcaster KAN confirmed that the ship was targeted off the Yemeni coast.

It added that the vessel was scheduled to arrive at the port of Ashdod in southern Israel on Jan. 4.

RelatedIsraeli ships are 'legitimate targets' anywhere, warn Yemen's Houthis
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
Trump offers to mediate between Egypt and Ethiopia over dam
In Washington, Machado targets Rodriguez, and says aim is to create pro-US society in Venezuela
YPG terror group ringleader announces withdrawal west of Euphrates
'We're talking to NATO' on Greenland, says Trump
Trump rules out Insurrection Act in Minnesota for now
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
British NGOs call for full suspension of arms sales to Israel
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy