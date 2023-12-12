German sportswear maker Puma has said it would end a sponsorship deal with the Israeli national football team in a decision made before the beginning of Israel's war on Gaza.

Following a strategy review carried out at the end of 2022, Puma would stop outfitting the Israeli team from next year, the company said on Tuesday.

"While two newly signed national teams - including a new statement team - will be announced later this year and in 2024, the contracts of some federations such as Serbia and Israel will expire in 2024," a spokeswoman said in a statement.

"These decisions were taken in 2022 in line with the regular timelines for the design (and) development of the team jerseys," the spokeswoman said.

Endorsing illegal Israeli settlements