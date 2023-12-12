The French government has vowed to implement tough measures against undocumented migrants as it battled a political crisis following the rejection of its flagship immigration bill in the lower house of parliament.

In a surprise move on Monday, members of the opposition joined forces in parliament's National Assembly to vote down the controversial legislation without even debating it, sparking a political crisis.

The rejection of one of the government's flagship initiatives is a humiliating defeat for French President Emmanuel Macron who does not have a majority in parliament and comes amid a heated debate in society around immigration and security.

Advocacy groups have criticised the bill which seeks to toughen the country's immigration law, saying France relies on migrants, including undocumented workers, in a lot of industries.

On Tuesday, Macron held a crisis meeting with Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and key ministers at the Elysee, deciding to maintain its bid to pass the bill and send the legislation back to a parliamentary committee, the government said.

According to a government source, Macron at a later cabinet meeting denounced the "cynicism" of members of the opposition, accusing them of seeking to "obstruct the country".

"We need a law on integration and immigration," Macron was quoted as saying.

Macron rejected on Monday the offer from Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who has spearheaded the bill, to step down, instead ordering him to find new ways to break the deadlock and push the legislation through.

On a visit to a police station in the southeastern suburbs of Paris, Darmanin said that "whatever path we take" he wanted "firm measures" to be put in place by the end of the year to help law enforcement to fight illegal immigration.

'Return to people'

Originally proposed by Macron's centrist government with a mix of steps to expel more undocumented people and improve migrants' integration, the draft law has been criticised by both the far-right and the far-left for opposing reasons.

Darmanin on Monday urged the National Assembly to debate the bill but lawmakers backed the motion to dismiss by 270 votes to 265.

The adoption of the motion led to the interruption of the examination of the legislation's roughly 2,600 proposed amendments.

The bill now leans firmly towards enforcement after its earlier passage through the upper house Senate, which is controlled by the right.

The government will now send the legislation to a so-called mixed parliamentary commission made of upper house Senators and lower house MPs in a bid to thrash out a compromise text, government spokesman Olivier Veran told reporters.