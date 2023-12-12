South African singer Zahara, who rose from an impoverished rural background to find rapid fame with multi-platinum selling albums and delivered her unique version of wistful Afro-soul in her country's isiXhosa language and in English, has died.

Zahara, 36, whose real name was Bulelwa Mkutukana, died on Monday, her family said in a statement posted on her official page on X, formerly Twitter.

It gave no cause of death. The family said last month that Zahara had been admitted to a hospital with an undisclosed issue and had asked for privacy.

"She was a pure light, and an even purer heart, in this world," her family said in Tuesday's statement.

Zahara's death prompted reaction from across South Africa, including all major political parties and South Africa's Parliament, which said in a statement “it was difficult to accept the news of Zahara’s passing” at such a young age.

Warner Music Africa, her record company, also said it was "mourning" the death.

"Her lasting memory in our hearts and mind must be her ability to bring comfort and resonate with the struggles of the poorest of the poor," the radical Economic Freedom Fighters opposition party said in a statement.

“Country Girl”

Zahara’s debut 2011 album “Loliwe” — meaning “The Train” -- was certified double platinum and became South Africa's second-fastest selling album after the 1997 record “Memeza” by Brenda Fassie, an icon of South African music.

Just 23 when “Loliwe” was released, Zahara was a sensation and immediately compared with Fassie, who also died young at 39.