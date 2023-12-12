Türkiye's deputy foreign minister has called the United Nations Security Council’s failure to pass a resolution on a ceasefire in Palestine's besieged Gaza a "total disappointment."

"Now, every five minutes a Palestinian is killed. Children and women make up 70 percent of those murdered since October 7. This is a shame on the international community," Yasin Ekrem Serim said at a meeting on the human rights situation in Gaza at the UN's Geneva office.

Serim stressed that failure to end the "bloodshed" undermines the credibility of the rules-based international system. "What is needed is not temporary pauses but an immediate and durable ceasefire," he said.

He added that a lasting peace in the Middle East cannot be possible without a solution based on the two-state vision with the state of Palestine based on 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Nothing that the peace process needs to restart once hostilities end, he underlined that this time a guarantee mechanism for monitoring should be established to enforce the obligations of parties when needed.

"Or else, what is signed up remains in papers," he said.

Serim noted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's words where he underlined the readiness of Türkiye to "shoulder any responsibility to prevent further bloodshed, destruction, and tears."

Global 'sense of responsibility'