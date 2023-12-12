With the United Nations climate talks wrapping up in Dubai, foundations and other funders pledged at least $2.1B in new financing to reduce climate impacts, especially from agriculture, and increasing help for vulnerable communities.

The estimated pledges, which do not represent a complete account of philanthropic commitments at COP28, came from a mix of foundations and private companies with some made in partnership with governments.

They will be delivered over a range of timelines. For the first time, the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria sent a delegation to the conference, pledging to spend 70% of its budget, about $9B, in the 50 most climate vulnerable countries over the next three years.

"The honest answer is that the global health community, including us, was so focused on COVID-19, that we probably didn’t pay enough attention to all the signs of what climate change was doing to global health," said Peter Sands, CEO of the Global Fund.

The first Business & Philanthropy forum offered foundations, donors and corporations a larger formal role at a time when COP28 leaders are looking to secure more financing from the private sector.

Ozawa Bineshi Albert, co-executive director of the Climate Justice Alliance, which advocates for people and organisations in frontline communities affected by climate change, said it’s a welcome idea to increase funding for Indigenous peoples, who she says always face an uphill battle to be heard in these meetings.

Albert said the Business & Philanthropy forum can be helpful, but government policy and regulation, especially in reducing carbon production, would be far more helpful.

“We also are there encouraging the fossil fuel phase out agenda and mainstreaming that,” she said of her organisation's role at the summit.

Along with multiple other philanthropic funders, Sequoia announced a $450M commitment to target the reduction of methane and other pollutants over three years.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which has long focused on food insecurity through developing tools and technology to help farmers adapt to climate change, announced a new commitment of $100M along with the United Arab Emirates, who committed another $100M.

Related UN's COP28 launches climate 'loss and damage fund'

Campaigners losing faith