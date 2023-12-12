Türkiye successfully transferred 68 more patients from the besieged Gaza to Turkish soil, officials have announced.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Tuesday welcomed the patients and their companions, transported from Egypt's El Arish International Airport, near Gaza, to Etimesgut Military Airport in the capital Ankara.

He told reporters that the group includes 37 infants and children and 31 adults, including four with cancer.

"We had 114 patients transferred so far, and with the new group of 68, now we’ve brought 182 patients. A total of 359 people were brought along with their companions," he said.

"To date we’ve lost two patients. Currently, six of our patients are in intensive care. The condition of two of our patients in intensive care is serious and they are intubated."

Preparations for field hospitals

Preparations for field hospitals in Gaza have begun, and a suitable location near the Rafah Border Crossing has been identified, he added.