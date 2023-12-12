TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Istanbul Airport reaches another milestone toward its Carbon Net Zero goal
Since 2019, IGA Istanbul Airport achieves a 21 percent reduction in total carbon emissions, moving from Level 1 in the certification programme to Level 4.
Istanbul Airport reaches another milestone toward its Carbon Net Zero goal
Türkiye’s Istanbul Airport reached Level 4 in the Airport Carbon Accreditation certificate by the Airports Council International Europe. / Photo: AA / AA
Zulal SemaZulal Sema
December 12, 2023

Türkiye’s Istanbul Airport has reached Level 4 in the Airport Carbon Accreditation certificate by the Airports Council International Europe, thanks to actions in line with its 2050 Net Zero Carbon commitment.

According to a statement from the air hub, Level 4 means that the organisation's carbon management is aligned with global climate targets in line with the IPCC 1.5°C 2050 Net Zero targets and that operations are carried out with absolute emission reductions in mind.

The highest level is level 5.

Since 2019, IGA Istanbul Airport has achieved a 21 percent reduction in total carbon emissions, moving from Level 1 in the certification programme to Level 4.

Selahattin Bilgen, the airport’s acting CEO, said the mega air hub will begin generating its electricity through solar panel systems it will launch next year.

RECOMMENDED

"In light of our goal of achieving Net Zero carbon emissions by 2050, we plan to be the first airport to start generating all of its electricity consumption through renewable energy sources with our project IGA GES, which we will launch in the first quarter of 2024 and plan to complete by the end of that year," he said.

Airports Council International Europe Director General Olivier Jankovec stressed that Istanbul Airport is the first in Türkiye to achieve this success.

"I commend the entire IGA Istanbul Airport team for their efforts towards achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050," he added.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
Trump offers to mediate between Egypt and Ethiopia over dam
In Washington, Machado targets Rodriguez, and says aim is to create pro-US society in Venezuela
YPG terror group ringleader announces withdrawal west of Euphrates
'We're talking to NATO' on Greenland, says Trump
Trump rules out Insurrection Act in Minnesota for now
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
British NGOs call for full suspension of arms sales to Israel
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy