Türkiye’s Istanbul Airport has reached Level 4 in the Airport Carbon Accreditation certificate by the Airports Council International Europe, thanks to actions in line with its 2050 Net Zero Carbon commitment.

According to a statement from the air hub, Level 4 means that the organisation's carbon management is aligned with global climate targets in line with the IPCC 1.5°C 2050 Net Zero targets and that operations are carried out with absolute emission reductions in mind.

The highest level is level 5.

Since 2019, IGA Istanbul Airport has achieved a 21 percent reduction in total carbon emissions, moving from Level 1 in the certification programme to Level 4.

Selahattin Bilgen, the airport’s acting CEO, said the mega air hub will begin generating its electricity through solar panel systems it will launch next year.