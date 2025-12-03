Israel has killed five Palestinians in its air strikes in the besieged southern Gaza in the latest violation of the ceasefire agreement, medical sources told Anadolu Agency.

Two children were among the victims in the attacks that targeted tents sheltering displaced civilians in Khan Younis, the sources said on Wednesday.

The strikes came shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened to "respond accordingly" to the injury of soldiers in clashes with Palestinian fighters in Rafah.

'Blatant war crime'

The Israeli army claimed that the strikes targeted a senior Hamas official in Rafah.

According to Israeli media reports, there are around 200 Hamas fighters who are trapped inside underground tunnels in Rafah, and Tel Aviv has not yet responded to demands by Hamas and mediators to allow them safe passage to areas under the group's control.