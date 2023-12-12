Just two weeks after taking office, United States President Joe Biden declared in his remarks to the State Department, “the message I want the world to hear today: America is back. America is back. Diplomacy is back at the centre of our foreign policy.”

Biden’s assertion was intended to show a distinct change from former President Donald Trump’s administration, which Biden had spent years harshly criticising before his own election in 2020.

In contrast to Trump’s “America First” attitude towards foreign policy, Biden’s “America is back” statement was a nod to decades of US administrations that had championed and led the so-called international rules-based order established in the wake of the second World War.

But promises aside, Biden has in many ways actually preserved the foreign policies of his predecessor. The Biden administration essentially maintained Trump’s “maximum pressure” policy on Iran and has failed to restore the Iran Nuclear Deal.

Additionally, US reliance on sanctions as a tool of coercion continues to grow, bloated military budgets keep increasing, and Biden has focused on expanding the Abraham Accords–which are bilateral agreements for Arab-Israeli normalisation mediated by the Trump administration - while ignoring the cause of the Palestinian people.

There is a long list of critiques that can be aimed at Biden’s foreign policy, but his approach to the ongoing crisis in Gaza - following the October 7 Hamas attacks that killed 1,200 Israelis - has been particularly egregious.

Israeli government's reaction to Hamas' blitz on October 7 and its relentless bombardment of all of Gaza, which has killed at least 17,700 Palestinians, including thousands of children, amounts to collective punishment, which is a clear violation of international law.

The creation of these globally accepted rules was meant to prevent and hold accountable all actors who violate its precepts. Whether it be Hamas or Israel, no one should be above the law.

Yet, throughout this crisis in Gaza, the Biden administration has openly placed Israel outside the scope of responsibility. While double standards in US foreign policyare nothing new, the brazen way in which this contradictory approach has been showcased by the United States during two different conflicts - one in Ukraine and the other in Gaza - has sparked a global outcry.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the US and its allies took immediate action, sending weapons and support to Ukraine and swiftly making Russia the most-sanctioned country in the world.

Within the first month of the war in Ukraine, the Biden administration formally declared Russia had committed war crimes. Within the first year, the US had welcomed 271,000 Ukrainian refugees.

The contrast with how the Biden administration has dealt with Israel and Palestinians in Gaza could not be starker. As the international community rallies to bring an end to Israel’s heavy bombing campaign, condemn all violence against civilians, and secure a ceasefire, the US has vetoed every attempt to do so.