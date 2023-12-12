WORLD
2 MIN READ
Polls close in Egypt as Sisi cruises toward third win
Egyptians cast their votes on third and final day of presidential election expected to give President Abdel Fattah el Sisi a sweeping victory and a new six-year term.
Polls close in Egypt as Sisi cruises toward third win
People stand next to a polling station in the New Administrative Capital. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
December 12, 2023

Polling has closed in Egypt after a three-day election widely expected to return sitting President Abdel Fattah el Sisi to power in the Arab world's most populous country.

Government newspaper Al Ahram reported on Tuesday that the National Elections Authority, which is responsible for organising the poll, recorded an "unprecedented" turnout.

Polling stations closed their doors at 9:00 pm [1900 GMT], and the results will be announced on Monday.

More than 67 million Egyptians were eligible to vote, with 45 percent of the eligible electorate casting their ballots, the National Election Authority said.

Sisi is expected to win by a landslide, despite Egypt being gripped by various crises, including Israel's war in neighbouring besieged Gaza and the country's worst-ever economic crisis.

RECOMMENDED

The former army chief is running against three relative unknowns: Farid Zahran, leader of the left-leaning Egyptian Social Democratic Party; Abdel-Sanad Yamama, from the Wafd, a century-old but relatively marginal party; and Hazem Omar, from the Republican People's Party.

Annual inflation in the North African country currently stands at 38.5 percent, with the import-dependent economy suffering severe foreign currency shortages after the Egyptian pound lost half its value in a year.

This election would secure Sisi's third — and, according to the constitution, final — term in office.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
Trump offers to mediate between Egypt and Ethiopia over dam
In Washington, Machado targets Rodriguez, and says aim is to create pro-US society in Venezuela
YPG terror group ringleader announces withdrawal west of Euphrates
'We're talking to NATO' on Greenland, says Trump
Trump rules out Insurrection Act in Minnesota for now
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
British NGOs call for full suspension of arms sales to Israel
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy