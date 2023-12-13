WORLD
In pictures: Gaza hospitals struggle with influx of Israeli carnage victims
Gaza medics say there is a dire need for additional health personnel and warn situation is "beyond control", amid acute shortages of oxygen, essential medical supplies, water, food and fuel. Here are some scenes from Gaza's exhausted hospitals:
Wounded Palestinians, including children, are brought to Nasser Hospital to receive medical treatment following Israeli attacks in Khan Younis. / Photo: AA / AA
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
December 13, 2023

Hospitals in besieged Gaza continue to receive newly wounded Palestinians as Israel's onslaught on the blockaded enclave enters its 68th day.

An elderly Palestinian, Tawfik Abu Breika, said his residential block in Khan Younis was hit without warning by an Israeli air strike that brought down several buildings and caused casualties.

"The world’s conscience is dead, no humanity or any kind of morals," Breika told Reuters as neighbours sifted through rubble. "This is the third month that we are facing death and destruction."

WHO says only 11 of Gaza's 36 hospitals are partially functional, one in the north and 10 in the south of the Palestinian enclave.

Here are some heartbreaking scenes from Gaza's exhausted hospitals:

