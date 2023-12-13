The resistance and steadfastness of the Palestinian people made US President Joe Biden realise the "madness" of Israel’s military offensive in Gaza, a senior Hamas leader has said.

Osama Hamdan made the remarks on tuesday at a press conference in Beirut when he was asked about a comment by Biden earlier in the day that Israel is losing support around the world.

The Israeli operation "will have catastrophic repercussions” on Israel and on Biden’s reelection prospects, he added.

He noted that there is a clear contradiction in Biden's statements, saying that yesterday, he affirmed his absolute support for Israel and today he states that Israel is starting to lose international support.