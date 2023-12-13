WORLD
Resolve of Palestinians made Biden realise Israel's war is 'madness': Hamas
Senior Hamas leader highlights US President Joe Biden's recent comments that Israel is beginning to lose international support as it continues its war on Gaza.
Biden has said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu needs to change his hard-line government and that ultimately Israel "can't say no" to an independent Palestinian state. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
December 13, 2023

The resistance and steadfastness of the Palestinian people made US President Joe Biden realise the "madness" of Israel’s military offensive in Gaza, a senior Hamas leader has said.

Osama Hamdan made the remarks on tuesday at a press conference in Beirut when he was asked about a comment by Biden earlier in the day that Israel is losing support around the world.

The Israeli operation "will have catastrophic repercussions” on Israel and on Biden’s reelection prospects, he added.

He noted that there is a clear contradiction in Biden's statements, saying that yesterday, he affirmed his absolute support for Israel and today he states that Israel is starting to lose international support.

Biden said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is losing support around the world and Netanyahu "has to strengthen and change" the government to "find a long-term solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”

Israel has bombarded Gaza from the air and land, imposed a siege and mounted a ground offensive after a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7.

At least 18,412 Palestinians have been killed and 50,100 others injured in the Israeli onslaught since then, according to Gaza’s health authorities.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, while around 139 hostages remain in captivity, according to official figures.

