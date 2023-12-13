Current and former inmates have announced a lawsuit challenging Alabama's prison labour programme as a type of “modern day slavery," saying prisoners are forced to work for little pay — and sometimes no pay — in jobs that benefit government entities or private companies.

Tuesday's class action lawsuit also accuses the state of maintaining a discriminatory parole system with a low release rate that ensures a supply of labourers while also generating money for the state.

“The forced labour scheme that currently exists in the Alabama prison system is the modern reincarnation of the notorious convict leasing system that replaced slavery after the Civil War,” Janet Herold, the legal director of Justice Catalyst Law, said Tuesday.

The Alabama Department of Corrections and the Alabama attorney general's office declined to comment on the lawsuit.

The lawsuit accuses the state of violating the equal protection clause of the US Constitution, anti-human trafficking laws and the Alabama Constitution.

The lawsuit contends that the state maintains a “forced labour scheme" that coerces inmates into work. The lawsuit said those jobs include unpaid prison jobs where inmates perform tasks that help keep the facilities running.

Inmates in work release might perform jobs where business pay minimum wage or more, but the prison system keeps 40 percent of a prisoner’s gross pay to defray the cost of their incarceration and also deducts fees for transportation and laundry services. The lawsuit referred to the state's 40 percent reduction as a “labour-trafficking fee.”

Forced labour 'as a punishment for crime'