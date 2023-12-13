CLIMATE
4 MIN READ
Nations agree to 'transition away' from fossil fuels in historic COP28 deal
Activists, however, say the agreement falls short of the requested "phase-out" of planet-warming fossil fuels, a plea supported by over 100 nations.
Nations agree to 'transition away' from fossil fuels in historic COP28 deal
United Arab Emirates Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and COP28 President Sultan Ahmed al Jaber attends a plenary meeting, after a draft of a negotiation deal was released, at the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 13, 2023. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 13, 2023

United Nations climate negotiators directed the world to transition away from planet-warming fossil fuels in a move the talks chief called historic, despite critics' worries about loopholes.

Within minutes of opening Wednesday’s session, COP28 President Sultan al Jaber gaveled approval of the central document – the global stocktake that says how far off-track the world is from its climate-fighting goals and how it is going to get back on track – without asking for comments. Delegates stood and hugged each other.

“It is a plan that is led by the science,’’ Al Jaber said. “It is an enhanced, balanced but make no mistake, a historic package to accelerate climate action. It is the UAE consensus.”

“We have language on fossil fuel In our final agreement for the first time ever,” Al Jaber, CEO of the UAE’s oil company.

The new deal had been floated early Wednesday after a global rallying cry –– stronger than proposed days earlier, but with loopholes that upset critics.

The deal doesn’t go so far as to seek a “phase-out” of fossil fuels, which more than 100 nations had pleaded for. Instead, it calls for “transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner, accelerating action in this critical decade.”

That transition would be in a way that gets the world to net zero greenhouse gas emissions in 2050 and follows the dictates of climate science. It projects a world peaking its ever-growing carbon pollution by the year 2025 to reach its agreed-upon threshold but gives wiggle room to individual nations like China to peak later.

“The world is burning, we need to act now,” said Ireland Environment Minister Eamon Ryan.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedCOP28 proposed deal calls for 'transitioning away' from fossil fuels

Intensive sessions with all sorts of delegates went well into the small hours of Wednesday morning after the conference presidency's initial document angered many countries by avoiding decisive calls for action on curbing warming. Then, the United Arab Emirates-led presidency presented delegates from nearly 200 nations a new central document — called the global stocktake — just after sunrise.

It's the third version presented in about two weeks and the word “oil” does not appear anywhere in the 21-page document, but “fossil fuels” appears twice.

The Alliance of Small Island States said in a statement that the text ”is incremental and not transformational. We see a litany of loopholes in this text that are a major concern to us.”

“We needed a global signal to address fossil fuels. This is the first time in 28 years that countries are forced to deal with fossil fuels,” Center for Biological Diversity energy justice director Jean Su told The Associated Press. “So that is a general win. But the actual details in this are severely flawed.”

"The problem with the text is that it still includes cavernous loopholes that allow the United States and other fossil fuel producing countries to keep going on their expansion of fossil fuels," Su said. “There’s a pretty deadly, fatal flaw in the text, which allows for transitional fuels to continue” which is a code word for natural gas that also emits carbon pollution.

RelatedStandoff over phasing-out fossil fuels pushes COP28 into overtime
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
Trump offers to mediate between Egypt and Ethiopia over dam
In Washington, Machado targets Rodriguez, and says aim is to create pro-US society in Venezuela
YPG terror group ringleader announces withdrawal west of Euphrates
'We're talking to NATO' on Greenland, says Trump
Trump rules out Insurrection Act in Minnesota for now
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
British NGOs call for full suspension of arms sales to Israel
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy