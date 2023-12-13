Pakistan's top diplomat at the UN has warned that Israel's goal is to "erase the entire idea of Palestine."

Speaking at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, Ambassador Munir Akram also expressed regret over "some friends of Israel" blaming only Hamas for the entire situation and not holding Israel to account.

"Israel’s goal is not only to erase Hamas. This is a war against the Palestinian people. Israel's goal is to erase not only a people but also the entire idea of Palestine," Akram said, according to a transcript released by the Pakistani mission.

"Its campaign is a carbon copy of the massive campaigns of racial slaughter by other settler-colonial regimes in history," he added.

Related Calls for amending UNSC’s veto power grow amid Gaza carnage

Denial of freedom and dignity

On Tuesday, the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly adopted a draft resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.