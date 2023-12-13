WORLD
3 MIN READ
North Korea hosts Russian officials to expand trade, investment
The visit is the latest since North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited Russia in September to discuss deepening military cooperation.
North Korea hosts Russian officials to expand trade, investment
Oleg Kozhemyako, governor of the Russian far eastern region of Primorsky shakes hands with the North Korean External Economic Relations Minister Yun Jong ho as they meet for talks on economic co-operation, in Pyongyang. / Photo: KCNA via Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 13, 2023

A North Korean minister has met with the governor of the Russian region bordering the two countries to discuss boosting regional economic cooperation, state media KCNA reported the latest exchange between the neighbouring states.

The talks between North Korea's External Economic Relations Minister Yun Jong Ho and Oleg Kozhemyako, governor of the Russian far eastern region of Primorsky, focused on "elevating economic co-operation to a higher level," it said on Wednesday.

The KCNA report also said the trade and economic working groups of the two sides signed an agreement but it did not provide details of that, or the meeting between the officials.

Primorsky is also known informally as Primorye.

The meeting comes as South Korea's spy agency said on Tuesday there had been signs that North Korea was moving to deploy workers to Russia, according to the Yonhap news agency.

Any country employing North Korean workers who earn wages would be violating UN Security Council sanctions aimed at curbing Pyongyang's banned weapons programmes on grounds the earnings can be channeled to finance the projects.

"This is the first visit after a long break caused by the pandemic," Kozhemyako said on his Telegram channel. "Our delegation’s programme includes many meetings to develop humanitarian ties between Primorye and the DPRK. First of all, in the field of culture, tourism and sports."

RelatedGrowing military ties between Russia and North Korea 'dangerous': Blinken
RECOMMENDED

Deepening military co-operation

In November, Kozhemyako told the Russian TASS state news agency that Primorye was ready to consider the possibility of providing part of its agricultural land for farming by North Korean farmers.

Kozhemyako's visit marks the latest in a flurry of bilateral visits since North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited Russia in September and met President Vladimir Putin to discuss deepening military co-operation.

That pledge came in the backdrop of what US officials said was evidence of arms trade between the North and Russia, which is expending vast amounts of munitions in its war with Ukraine.

North Korea's premier Kim Tok Hun met with Russia's natural resources minister Alexander Kozlov last month and held talks in a "friendly atmosphere," Pyongyang's state media reported at that time.

A delegation led by the North Korean culture minister a lso traveled to Saint Petersburg during the same month to attend the St Petersburg International Cultural Forum.

In October, a North Korean Ministry of Physical Culture and Sports delegation participated in the International Sports Forum in the Russian city of Perm.

RelatedKim Jong-un in Russia for talks with Putin amid US warning on arms sale
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
Trump offers to mediate between Egypt and Ethiopia over dam
In Washington, Machado targets Rodriguez, and says aim is to create pro-US society in Venezuela
YPG terror group ringleader announces withdrawal west of Euphrates
'We're talking to NATO' on Greenland, says Trump
Trump rules out Insurrection Act in Minnesota for now
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
British NGOs call for full suspension of arms sales to Israel
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy