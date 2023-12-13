CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
Australia on high alert as tropical cyclone Jasper approaches
Meteorologists said Jasper was "strengthening" into a Category Two storm as it churned towards the mainland across the Coral Sea.
Australia on high alert as tropical cyclone Jasper approaches
Cyclone Jasper approaches landfall near Cairns in far north Queensland on December 13, 2023. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
December 13, 2023

A tropical cyclone was building strength as it rolled towards northeastern Australia, with authorities warning "life-threatening" floods could swamp coastal regions for days.

Tropical Cyclone Jasper was expected to make landfall around 6:00 pm local time on Wednesday (0800 GMT), but forecasters said gale-force winds were already pummelling some towns.

Some 8,000 homes are already without power, the Queensland state government said, while police have started closing major roads expected to be hit by flooding.

Meteorologists said Jasper was "strengthening" into a Category Two storm as it churned towards the mainland across the Coral Sea.

It was likely to bring flash flooding and winds of up to 140 kilometres (87 miles) per hour, said forecaster Laura Boekel from the government Bureau of Meteorology.

"We've already started to see the impacts of this cyclone and that will get worse as we move through today," she said.

"The major risk for today is flash flooding."

RECOMMENDED
RelatedNortheastern Australia prepares for Jasper, 'destructive' tropical cyclone

The tourist cities of Cairns and Port Douglas –– both gateways to the Great Barrier Reef –– are in the path of the storm.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said some parts of the state were already seeing "cyclonic conditions".

He said "dangerous and life-threatening" floods could linger for "days to come".

Authorities are warning of damage to fences, roofs and other property –– urging residents to tie down loose items before the storm arrives.

Flood watches are in place for rivers across the region and power has preemptively been cut to areas where damage is expected.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
Trump offers to mediate between Egypt and Ethiopia over dam
In Washington, Machado targets Rodriguez, and says aim is to create pro-US society in Venezuela
YPG terror group ringleader announces withdrawal west of Euphrates
'We're talking to NATO' on Greenland, says Trump
Trump rules out Insurrection Act in Minnesota for now
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
British NGOs call for full suspension of arms sales to Israel
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy