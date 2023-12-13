Pakistan has protested to Afghanistan's Taliban government over the killing of 23 soldiers in an attack on a military base, demanding action against the perpetrators, Islamabad said as it grapples with security challenges ahead of elections next year.

Tuesday's gun and bomb attack claimed by a Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan-linkedgroup comes amid concerns voiced by political analysts about general elections set for February 8, amid a surge in such attacks in the nation of 241 million.

Pakistan's foreign office summoned Kabul's envoy over the attack, it said in a statement on Tuesday, asking for the Taliban administration to "fully investigate and take stern action against the perpetrators of the recent attack."

It also sought a public condemnation of the incident, which led to the heaviest death toll in a single attack in years.

"If they ask for investigation, if they share the details with us, we will do the investigation," the Taliban's spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said in response to the demand, though he said the incident had nothing to do with Afghanistan.

Ties between Islamabad and Kabul have plunged in recent months to their lowest in years.