On the outskirts of the US State of Illinois, close to the border with Indiana, lies the small and sleepy village of Palestine, where "everybody knows everybody."

"It's the kind of place where you can still leave your doors unlocked at night,” Judy Beckes, a 76-year-old retiree in Palestine, IL tells TRT World.

“I don't think we've locked our back door for years.”

This village in the middle of the US is named after the historical land of Palestine in the Middle East. However, people who live here can’t be farther away from the death and destruction brought by Israel to the besieged Palestinian territory of Gaza.

French explorer Jean Lamotte named the region in Illinois Palestine in 1678, as it reminded him of the “land of milk and honey” — a reference to the State of Palestine in the Southern Levant region of West Asia.

Beckes says she agrees with Lamotte’s description: “He commented there was so much food, the game and bow, and things around here that it reminded him of the land of Palestine, the land of milk and honey, and that's how it got its name.”

“I have friends who call it God's country but there's a lot of people who do that around the country anyway,” Beckes laughs.

Israel was carved out of Palestine in 1948. Zionists have tried for years to erase the memory of historical Palestine, even going on to suggest that nothing by the name of Palestine ever existed.

To have a centuries-old village called Palestine in the middle of the US is a testimony to the existence of Palestinian lands and people long before Israel emerged on the world map.

The US has a tradition of naming towns and villages after foreign countries and capitals, such as the city of Lebanon in Pennsylvania and the city of Dublin in Ohio.

“Palestine is surrounded by flat prairie land, which now contain corn and soybean fields. But back several centuries, the Illinois prairie stretched west for miles,” writes a blogger named Pamela S. Meyers who frequented the village that once possessed “a sea of tall grass.”

Beckes says she watches the news of the bombardment in Gaza and recently learned that her deceased mother-in-law used to donate to organisations active in the region, including Doctors without Borders (MSF)

“She must have donated to everybody,” Beckes says, adding that her and her husband Harold still receive many letters from the organisations addressed to her mother-in-law.

“I think those who can give, do what they can here.”

Centennial farms

As Beckes’ is retired, she says her days are “not too busy” but she volunteers for the historical society, which renovated the Fife Opera House in the village.

“It's quiet, it’s beautiful around here,” she says about her village. “It gets cold though.”

The US village of Palestine is home to 1,233 people, made up of just 347 families, according to the 2020 US census, and is 94.97 percent white.

Beckes was born and raised in Palestine, IL, like her father and many other people living in the village today. Meanwhile, Beckes’ mother just celebrated her 101st birthday.

“You’ll find generations of people all through town who were born and raised here like their parents or their grandparents were,” Beckes tells TRT World.

“There are many, what they call, centennial farms around here, which is a farm that's been under the same family ownership for over 100 years,” she adds.

In fact, Beckes has three boys and while one of them lives in southern Chicago and another in Jacksonville, Indiana, the third built a house on a farm in the village. It is about a quarter mile from Beckes and her husband Harold, who she’s been married to for 55-years.

“(My son) checks on us and we go to his kids' basketball games and things like that,” she explains.

Around a quarter of the village population is under the age of 18 but the median age is 47.5 years and median income for a household is $41,700.