An alliance of Myanmar ethnic minority groups said Wednesday it would fight to end the country's "dictatorship", days after the junta said it had held talks with the alliance facilitated by China.

Clashes have raged across Myanmar's northern Shan state after the Arakan Army, the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army and the Ta'ang National Liberation Army launched an offensive in late October.

The groups have seized military positions and border hubs vital for trade with China in what analysts say is the biggest military challenge to the junta since it seized power in 2021.

The alliance said Wednesday it reaffirmed its "commitment to end dictatorship", following the reports of peace talks between the Myanmar junta and the groups.

"Achieving our complete goal needs more time and ongoing efforts. Our dedication remains strong with the entire Myanmar population," said the statement posted on X.