A legal complaint has called for Swiss authorities to arrest Iran's president during an expected visit and charge him with crimes against humanity connected to a 1988 purge of dissidents.

The complaint, dated on Monday, asks Swiss federal public prosecutor Andreas Muller to ensure the arrest and prosecution of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi "over his participation in acts of genocide, torture, extrajudicial executions and other crimes against humanity".

Raisi was expected to participate in the United Nations Global Refugee Forum, which begins in Geneva on Wednesday, but the UN said Monday evening that Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian would lead the Iranian delegation, an indication that Raisi might not show.

The legal complaint against him, seen by AFP news agency, was dated Monday. The prosecutor's office did not immediately confirm that it had been received.

It was filed by three alleged victims from Iran's crackdown on dissidents in the 1980s.

Rights groups have long campaigned for justice over alleged extrajudicial executions of thousands of mainly young people across Iranian prisons within a few months in the summer of 1988, just as the war with Iraq was ending.

Those killed were mainly supporters of the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran, known by the abbreviations MEK or PMOI, a group considered a terrorist organisation by Iran that backed Baghdad during the conflict.

Sentencing prisoners to death

The petitioners behind Monday's complaint said they could personally identify Raisi as figuring on a commission that sent thousands of jailed opponents to their deaths during the crackdown.